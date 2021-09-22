Menu
James Arthur "Doc" Kimes
1943 - 2021
James Arthur "Doc" Kimes - USN Retired

April 24, 1943 - September 19, 2021

James Arthur "Doc" Kimes – USN Retired, 78, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 19th at his home with his family by his side.

Family will receive guest from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm Thursday, September 23rd at Memorial Funeral Chapel in College Station. At noon there will be a funeral procession to Bryan City Cemetery for a 12:30 pm graveside service with military honors.

He is survived by his wife, Jamie Kimes; four daughters, fourteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two nephews and one niece.

Memorials may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center Hospital Cancer Research. Floral arrangement may be delivered to the funeral home.


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 22, 2021.
To Kimes Family, I am so sorry to hear of Doc's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Doc was was a great man, but I am sure you already know that. I had the pleasure of serving with Doc in Great Lakes MedHold, where he helped many of us get through a tough time in our lives. Doc, was our or leader, or friend and our father away from home. I have always have had the up most respect and admiration for Doc. Petty Officer Kimes, you were one Squared Away Sailor and it was my pleasure to serve with you. Fair Winds and Following Seas Shipmate. We have the Watch. Jon "Hollywood" Rimando
Jon "Hollywood" Rimando
September 21, 2021
