To Kimes Family, I am so sorry to hear of Doc's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Doc was was a great man, but I am sure you already know that. I had the pleasure of serving with Doc in Great Lakes MedHold, where he helped many of us get through a tough time in our lives. Doc, was our or leader, or friend and our father away from home. I have always have had the up most respect and admiration for Doc. Petty Officer Kimes, you were one Squared Away Sailor and it was my pleasure to serve with you. Fair Winds and Following Seas Shipmate. We have the Watch. Jon "Hollywood" Rimando

Jon "Hollywood" Rimando Other September 21, 2021