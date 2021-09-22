James Arthur "Doc" Kimes - USN Retired
April 24, 1943 - September 19, 2021
James Arthur "Doc" Kimes – USN Retired, 78, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 19th at his home with his family by his side.
Family will receive guest from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm Thursday, September 23rd at Memorial Funeral Chapel in College Station. At noon there will be a funeral procession to Bryan City Cemetery for a 12:30 pm graveside service with military honors.
He is survived by his wife, Jamie Kimes; four daughters, fourteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two nephews and one niece.
Memorials may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center
Hospital Cancer Research. Floral arrangement may be delivered to the funeral home.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 22, 2021.