James Light



James Light, 45, of Hilltop Lakes, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022. Visitation will be 4 to 6pm Sun. March 27 at Cozart Funeral Home. Services will be at 11am Mon. March 28 at First United Methodist Church in Normangee. Services are in the care of Cozart Funeral Home



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 24, 2022.