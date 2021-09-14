Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Machek
FUNERAL HOME
Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX
James Machek

James Machek, 64, of College Station, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. Cremation services have been entrusted to Hillier of Bryan.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Jim was a college Pike Fraternity Brother and was Super Pledge of his class meaning he was dedicated to the cause. We stayed in touch through his many moves and I always enjoyed his friendship. May fond memories of Jim comfort his Family forever.
Matt Hauser
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results