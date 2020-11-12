Menu
James Marion Jim "Jim" Weatherford
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
James 'Jim' Marion Weatherford

Jan. 8, 1947 - June 9, 2020

Graveside service will be 12 p.m. Friday, November 20, at Willowhole Cemetery.

Jim graduated from North Zulch High School and Blinn College. He was a member of Pipeline Union 798 for 50+ years. He is survived by his sons, Michael Coleman and Scott Weatherford, his daughters Kena Chavez and Wendy Rairdon, and his brother Orlan Weatherford. His parents, R.W. and Lavada Weatherford; his brother, Ronald Weatherford; and sister, Margaret Ann Bukowski, preceded him in death.

Memorials - Willowhole Cemetery, P.O. Box 456, North Zulch, TX 77872
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 12, 2020.
