James Clinton "Jc" Shaw
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue
Bryan, TX
James Clinton "JC" Shaw

September 22, 1924 - February 19, 2021

James Clinton "JC" Shaw went home to Jesus on February 19, 2021, at age 96.

JC was born to Roland and Cora Shaw in 1924 in Elkhart Texas. He joined the U.S. Army and served in Korea in WWII retiring with the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He went on to become an independent businessman who owned and operated a dairy farm; served as DHIA dairy advisor; custom farmer; rental property owner; AMWAY Division Manager; catering business owner; and finally, at age 75, JC semi-retired to build his current home in Kurten, Texas and continue his volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity.

JC met his wife Delores Rose, they married in April 1957 and enjoyed 63 wonderful years together and went on to raise four children.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving father, JC also enjoyed construction and woodworking. His life was founded on hard work and treating others as he wanted to be treated. Throughout his entire life he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him.

JC is survived by his loving wife Delores; his children, Anita Jean (Bob) Cooke of Ash Flat, AR; Bryan Dale Shaw from Bryan, TX; Corinne (Ken) Kahil from Allen, TX; and Dwight (Sandra) Shaw from Harleysville, PA. He also was blessed with five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Additionally, JC is survived by his sister, Margaret Farmer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and a few special friends he considered family. (you know who you are).

JC will be buried in Tryon Cemetery in Kurten, Texas at a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to the JC Shaw Memorial Fund, http://giftfunds.stjude.org/JC_Shaw_Memorial_Fund

Please View and Sign the Guestbook at: TrevinoSmithFH.com Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Tryon Cemetery
Lake Road, Kurten, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Our love is with each of you each one, especially you Delores. JC told me the last day he just didnt think he could make it. So many precious memories he has blessed each of us who had the privaledge of knowing him. Our hearts and prayers are with you each one
Shirley Albright King and Roy King
February 25, 2021
No finer human being ever walked on this earth except Jesus Christ, fitting that they share initials! Godspeed JC, it´s was an honor knowing you!
Clay Grenwelge
February 24, 2021
I am so very saddened by the passing of JC. I have known JC for over 40 years. We have shared many memories...mostly being kind and thoughtful and very helpful in my young adulthood til now. JC was saint and an angel sent from God to so many people. He was a devoted and loving husband to his wife Delores JC was my children's Godfather. We will truly miss him. Prayers are being sent for his family and friends.
Roberta Pugh
February 24, 2021
