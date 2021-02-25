I am so very saddened by the passing of JC. I have known JC for over 40 years. We have shared many memories...mostly being kind and thoughtful and very helpful in my young adulthood til now. JC was saint and an angel sent from God to so many people. He was a devoted and loving husband to his wife Delores JC was my children's Godfather. We will truly miss him. Prayers are being sent for his family and friends.

Roberta Pugh February 24, 2021