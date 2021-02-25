James Clinton "JC" Shaw
September 22, 1924 - February 19, 2021
James Clinton "JC" Shaw went home to Jesus on February 19, 2021, at age 96.
JC was born to Roland and Cora Shaw in 1924 in Elkhart Texas. He joined the U.S. Army and served in Korea in WWII retiring with the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He went on to become an independent businessman who owned and operated a dairy farm; served as DHIA dairy advisor; custom farmer; rental property owner; AMWAY Division Manager; catering business owner; and finally, at age 75, JC semi-retired to build his current home in Kurten, Texas and continue his volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity.
JC met his wife Delores Rose, they married in April 1957 and enjoyed 63 wonderful years together and went on to raise four children.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving father, JC also enjoyed construction and woodworking. His life was founded on hard work and treating others as he wanted to be treated. Throughout his entire life he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him.
JC is survived by his loving wife Delores; his children, Anita Jean (Bob) Cooke of Ash Flat, AR; Bryan Dale Shaw from Bryan, TX; Corinne (Ken) Kahil from Allen, TX; and Dwight (Sandra) Shaw from Harleysville, PA. He also was blessed with five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Additionally, JC is survived by his sister, Margaret Farmer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and a few special friends he considered family. (you know who you are).
JC will be buried in Tryon Cemetery in Kurten, Texas at a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
to the JC Shaw Memorial Fund, http://giftfunds.stjude.org/JC_Shaw_Memorial_Fund
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Feb. 25, 2021.