James Clonton "Jc" Shaw
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue
Bryan, TX
James Clonton "JC" Shaw

James Clonton "JC" Shaw, 96, of Bryan, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021. Private services are entrusted to Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Tryon Cemetery
Lake Road, Kurten, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our love is with each of you each one, especially you Delores. JC told me the last day he just didnt think he could make it. So many precious memories he has blessed each of us who had the privaledge of knowing him. Our hearts and prayers are with you each one
Shirley Albright King and Roy King
February 25, 2021
No finer human being ever walked on this earth except Jesus Christ, fitting that they share initials! Godspeed JC, it´s was an honor knowing you!
Clay Grenwelge
February 24, 2021
I am so very saddened by the passing of JC. I have known JC for over 40 years. We have shared many memories...mostly being kind and thoughtful and very helpful in my young adulthood til now. JC was saint and an angel sent from God to so many people. He was a devoted and loving husband to his wife Delores JC was my children's Godfather. We will truly miss him. Prayers are being sent for his family and friends.
Roberta Pugh
February 24, 2021
