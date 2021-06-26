Menu
Jane Ebner
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Jane Ebner

July 9, 1945 - June 21, 2021

Jane Ebner was born on July 9, 1945, in Bryan, Texas, to Nora Lea Barcelona Wasson and Charles T. Eubanks. She attended school in Bryan, and graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1963. In 1968, she married the love of her life Charles Ebner. Charles was in the United States Air Force and they lived in England, The Philippines, and various U.S. cities. Upon retirement, they returned to Bryan.

Jane is preceded in death by her husband Charles Ebner, mother Nora Lea Barcelona Wasson, father Charles T. Eubanks, mother-in-law Elfie Ebner, father-in-law Willie Ebner, and many other family and friends. She is survived by her sister June Eubanks Van Etten of College Station, sister Toni Wasson Martinez of College Station, sister-in-law Geneva Johnston (Jessie) of Bryan, brother-in-law James Ebner (Janice) of Bryan, brother-in-law Billy Ebner (Phyllis) of Bryan, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Express condolences at Callawayjones.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Vaya Con Dias my old friend Jane, RIP.
Ed Pohorelsky, Jr.
Friend
June 26, 2021
