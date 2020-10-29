Menu
Janet Elaine Treeter
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Janet Elaine Treeter

January 3, 1951 - October 27, 2020

Janet Elaine Treeter, 69, passed away at home Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, October 29, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Caldwell. Services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, October 30, at Burleson County Cowboy Church with burial following at Caldwell Masonic Cemetery.

Janet was born January 3, 1951 in Bryan to Joe Lee and Margaret Englemann Gerzik. She was a Para Professional Aid working with Special Needs students. She held National Day of Prayer and See You at the Pole at school. Janet was a member of First United Methodist Church and she was dedicated to her faith and involved in mission work, the Mission Board, and was a Lay Minister at Chriesman United Methodist Church. She ministered to people at nursing homes, and hospitals. Janet loved her family immensely and was very proud of them. She lost her husband John in 2016 however she was able to continue to minister to others in need.

Preceding her in death is her husband, John F. Treeter; her parents; a brother, Marshall Gerzik and a sister, JoAnn Dorr.

Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer and husband John Price, Jr.; her son, Robert 'Bobby Barr' and wife Melissa; her grandchildren, Taylor Price and Scott Ofczarzak, Johnnie Price, III, and Hannah Morrison, Bryce and Blane Barr; one great-grandson, Jackson Ofczarzak; four sisters and husbands, Pat Mynar & Leroy, Sue Abke and Pastor Harvey, Sandi Buchman and Robert, Danna Dowling and Michael; three brothers, Glenn Gerzik and wife Melanie, Roger Gerzik, and Johnny Gerzik; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Shawn Boner, Justin Abke, Michael Dubcak, Johnnie Price, III., Scott Ofczarzak, and Michael Kimmel.


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
