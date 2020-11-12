Jeff Sager
March 31, 1963 - November 5, 2020
Jeff Sager, 57, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 with his family by his side.
Jeff was born March 31st, 1963 in Corsicana, Texas. When he was young, his family moved several times, following his father's work, allowing him to grow up in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. He graduated from Bryan High School in 1981 in Bryan, Texas. He then went on to start college at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas where he started dating Terri (Hubacek) Sager, whom he would go on to marry in 1985. Together, they loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. They started growing as a family in 1990 with the birth of their first daughter, Brayden. Their second daughter Courtney was born in 1995, and their son, Eric, in 1997. Jeff was a wonderful father. The family lived in the country outside of Bryan, in a house that he built along with the help of family and friends. It was here that he taught his children how to ride their bikes, make campfires, and drive his truck. Growing up along the Gulf Coast, he developed a love for fishing, which he passed on to all of his family. Camping trips to Lake Somerville, long road trips to New Mexico, weekends at the beach, and spending time at the family ranch in Cuero were all adventures of which the family has so many wonderful memories. Over the years, Jeff was in the stands for as many soccer, baseball, volleyball, and football games as he could make when not working.
He was one of the hardest workers that you will find. For many years he owned a landscaping company in Bryan, TX before starting work for the Wickson Creek water system in 2005. Here, he found a work family and wonderful friendships. He was dedicated to his career and showed great pride in what he was a part of there.
Later on, as his health declined, the family spent lots of time together. He adored his two grandchildren, and spending time with the family always made him so happy. He was a kind and loving father, husband, and friend. He will be missed dearly, but his family knows he is up there right now probably driving his old pick-up truck to the beach with The Eagles on the radio meeting up with some old friends.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Terri Sager; and their children, daughter, Brayden L. Crook and her husband Jonathan Crook of Centerville, TX; daughter, Courtney D. Hrncir and her husband Kaleb Hrncir of College Station, TX; son, Eric Sager – currently serving in the US Navy and is stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He leaves behind cherished grandchildren, Kynlee M. Crook and Rhett A. Hrncir. Jeff is also survived by a sister, Mrs. Sharyn McDougald and husband, Micky McDouglad along with his parents, Marvin and Norrean Sager, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, November 13, 2020 at Smetana Cemetery.
Jeff loved the great outdoors, so in lieu of flowers, Memorial/Tribute gifts in memory of Jeff to the following would be greatly appreciated:
Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation: ttps://tpwd.texas.gov/business/donations/
National Park Foundation: https://www.nationalparks.org/support
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 12, 2020.