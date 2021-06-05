Jennifer Blackerby Greene
October 8, 1956 - June 2, 2021
Jennifer Blackerby Greene, born October 8, 1956 in Houston, Texas, passed away on June 2, 2021 in Livingston, Texas at the age of 64 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Misti Greene; brothers, Doug Blackerby and wife Lisa, JW Blackerby; sister, Jane White and husband AW; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
Jennifer is preceded in death by her parents, Jake Blackerby and Pearlee Lawrence; one son, Travis Greene; and one sister, Johnnie Blackerby.
She was a recent member of the Red Hat Society in Livingston and was helping research Polk County history for the Livingston Library. She was an accomplished researcher, cataloguer, activist, and an extraordinarily good craftsman. She sold or donated her crafts for charity drives for over 30 years. She was a lover of history, wildflowers, John Wayne, Stephen King, cats and animals, jokes and giggles, and especially her family and friends.
She was an inaugural employee for the opening of the Texas A&M's Joint Library Facility and a recent retiree of the Texas A&M System.
Jennifer's Celebration will begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Pace Funeral Home in Livingston with Brother Harold Isaacs officiating.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 5, 2021.