The Bryan-College Station Eagle
Jennifer Blackerby Greene
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pace Funeral Home
200 FM 350 N
Livingston, TX
Jennifer Blackerby Greene

October 8, 1956 - June 2, 2021

Jennifer Blackerby Greene, born October 8, 1956 in Houston, Texas, passed away on June 2, 2021 in Livingston, Texas at the age of 64 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Misti Greene; brothers, Doug Blackerby and wife Lisa, JW Blackerby; sister, Jane White and husband AW; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

Jennifer is preceded in death by her parents, Jake Blackerby and Pearlee Lawrence; one son, Travis Greene; and one sister, Johnnie Blackerby.

She was a recent member of the Red Hat Society in Livingston and was helping research Polk County history for the Livingston Library. She was an accomplished researcher, cataloguer, activist, and an extraordinarily good craftsman. She sold or donated her crafts for charity drives for over 30 years. She was a lover of history, wildflowers, John Wayne, Stephen King, cats and animals, jokes and giggles, and especially her family and friends.

She was an inaugural employee for the opening of the Texas A&M's Joint Library Facility and a recent retiree of the Texas A&M System.

Jennifer's Celebration will begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Pace Funeral Home in Livingston with Brother Harold Isaacs officiating.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.pacefuneral.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Pace Funeral Home
200 FM 350 N, Livingston, TX
Pace Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences on your loss. Jennifer always had a smile for everyone and she is missed.
Rebecca
June 7, 2021
Having moved here only two years ago we don't really know anyone, and having Jennifer as a next store neighbor was very fortunate. She was bright, friendly and kind to us and I felt she made our relocation to Livingston much more welcoming. We will miss her a lot.
Tim Shank
Friend
June 5, 2021
I enjoyed working with Jennifer while working with the TAMU Libraries. She was very talented, courteous, caring and really enjoyed herself. May she rest in eternal peace.
Patsy-Rose Goodnight
Work
June 5, 2021
