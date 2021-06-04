Jennifer Lynn Mikeska
December 4, 1972 - May 26, 2021
Jennifer Lynn Mikeska, 48, lost her short but courageous battle with cancer in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 26. She loved baking, imitating Troy from "Swamp People", Venti Pink Drinks from Starbucks, crying over Pit Bulls and Parolees and telling stories of Colorado and her numerous beloved animals. Her biggest joys in life were her 2 sons, Colton (9) and Skyeler (30) and her two grandsons, Reid and Gracin.
She was preceded in death by her mom, Nettie Marie Mikeska and her father, John Willie Mikeska. She is survived by her sons, Skyeler Dane Mikeska and Colton Levi Calhoun, her grandsons, Reid and Gracin Mikeska, and her brothers, Ron Richards and family and Rick Richards and family.
We'd like to thank the incredible staff in the Baylor Scott and White Oncology Dept for their kindness and Katy Hospice for their unending love and support.
A celebration of her life will be held on October 16th. Please contact Chrysta Richards at [email protected]
for further information.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 4, 2021.