Jesse BarreraJanuary 21, 1962 - September 15, 2021Jesse Barrera, of Bryan, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on September 15, 2021 in Bryan. Jesse was born and raised in Texas. He met and married the love of his life, Mary Alvarado and together built a beautiful life in Bryan, raising their children.Jesse's favorite hobbies included fishing, hunting, maintaining his yard, and loving his best buddie, his dog "Meko". Friends and family that knew him well, called him "SuSu". Jesse leaves behind a legacy through his family, he will be deeply missed by many.He is preceded in death by his father, Tony Barrera; brother, Andy Barrera.Survivors include his loving wife Mary Alvarado Barrera; his mother, Tommie Barrera; children and their spouses; Jennifer Barrera and Cedrick Dubose, Jason Barrera and wife Amy, Jesse Paul Barrera and wife Jackie, Jacob Barrera and wife Megan; son, D'Ondre Barrera; 11 grandchildren that were loved and spoiled by their grandfather in so many ways; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Angelina Alvarado and husband Raymond, Mary Garcia and husband Jerry, Dorothy Basulto, Peter Barrera, Catherine Rydell and husband Lance. As well as many nieces and nephews, he held dear to his heart.Visitation will be held Friday, September 17, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 18, at 10:00am at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.