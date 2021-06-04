Jessica Selby



February 1, 1989 - May 6, 2021



It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our precious daughter Jessica Selby on May 6, 2021 at the age of 32.



Born in Calgary, Alberta, she was the youngest daughter of Guy and Judy Selby. Jessica graduated from Texas A&M with an engineering degree in 2011 and went to work for RVS in Bryan, Texas where she worked until her passing. Jessica was an intelligent, friendly, deeply caring and sometimes opinionated young woman - she will be forever missed.



She was predeceased by her older sister, Janel Selby; Grandma, Mona Waddell and Grandpas, Bill Selby, Jack Breum and Bill Waddell.



Besides her loving parents, she is survived by her Grammy, Iris Breum (Les); Aunty, Lori Breum; Uncle, Jack Breum (Trish); Uncle, Lance Selby (Loretta); Aunty, Patti Walkeden (Les); Uncle, Paul Waddell (Brenda); Uncle, Grant Waddell (Stephanie); and her sister from another mister, Brooke Mandseth (Adam); as well as many friends and relatives.



Jessica's remains will be laid to rest with her sister at Queen's Park Cemetery in Calgary, Alberta. A private family Celebration of Jessica's life will be held at a later date.



"I'll Love you Forever, I'll Like you for Always, As long as I'm living my baby you'll be" - Robert Munsch.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2021.