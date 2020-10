Jimmy Bond



Jimmy Bond, 84, of Bryan, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Friday, October 9th, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION. Services will be at 3 pm, Saturday, October 10th, at First Baptist Church of College Station.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 8, 2020.