Jimmy Adron Glover
February 8, 1946 - March 13, 2021
Jim Glover passed away in his home in Bryan, Texas, on March 13, 2021.
He was born on February 8, 1946, in Abilene, Texas.
Jim was a giant of men. If you asked him he would say he was 5 feet, 18 inches tall. He was a man of faith that believed in serving others. Jim and his wife Martha served the lord by building churches with the Texas Baptist Men Organization. He and his wife helped plant seeds of faith that will continue to grow. He also served as a deacon at Hillcrest Baptist Church for many years. He was a faithful servant at Christ's Way Baptist Church. Jim spent Thursday mornings at Men's Prayer breakfast at 5am.
He was a machinist for 40+ years and owned his own business J-MAR, where he taught his son and others to machine for 21 years.
He was a true family man. Nothing made Jim happier, than to be surrounded by his loved ones. He also loved watching baseball, the Aggies, playing 42, and joking around. Jim always had a joke to tell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reta Evelyn Nicks Glover and A.W. (Slim) Glover; his brother, Arthur Benton Glover; and his daughter, Pamela Lee Copeland.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Glover; his son, Walter Glover and wife Darla; his daughter, Julie Sillivent; step son, Ron Baxter and wife Brenda; his brother, David Glover and wife Judy; sister-in-law, Ann Glover; his grandchildren, LeighAnna Glover, Alyssa Soto, Justin Copeland, Austin (Pike) Sillivent, Matt (Bubba) Rivera, Lacrisha Rivera, Brad Baxter, Robert Baxter, Kennedy Baxter; eleven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and many, many friends.
A Funeral Service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Christ's Way Baptist Church, 3885 Copperfield Dr., Bryan, Texas 77802.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 19, 2021.