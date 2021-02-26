Jimmy Nash
June 8, 1942 - February 13, 2021
Jimmy Lain Nash, 78, of Anderson passed into eternal rest on February 13, 2021, at his home. He had suffered from congestive heart failure for some time. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, March 1st at Fairview Whitehall Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.
Jimmy was an active, vibrant gentleman who loved baseball and coaching Little League with a passion. He was an avid hunter, pool player, and woodworker. The last years of his professional life were spent restoring Texas' old courthouses. His respect for these majestic old buildings and their original builders was one of the reasons for his success in this field.
Jimmy was a founder of the Central Texas Pool League and an enthusiastic player in the league games until his sight began to fade, making his usual miraculous shots impossible. He was a great admirer of live theater and attended most MSC OPAS programs during his wife's tenure there. Known by myriad students as "New York Jimmy," he joined the group of volunteers going to the Arts Presenters Annual Meeting in New York, hence the nickname! He loved Broadway musicals and equally loved attending concerts at Carnegie Hall as well as services on Sunday at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Fifth Avenue. Locally, he was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Navasota.
Jimmy Nash was born June 8, 1942, in Bryan. He graduated from SFA High School, attended Allen Academy, and earned a baseball scholarship to Sam Houston State University.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Sarah (Siddall) Nash of Anderson; daughters, Allison Dowling, of Bryan, Evelyn Van Pelt Griffin, of White Hall, Elizabeth Van Pelt Bassett and husband Eric, of Oologah OK; son, Jeromy Nash of San Antonio; grandchildren, Andrew Pullen and Brayden Dowling, of Bryan, Katie Griffin Jackson and husband Cody, of Brandon MS, Zach Griffin, of Lubbock, Jacob Wilson and Sarah Wilson, of Oologah OK and Pflugerville, Alix and Jaime Nash. He is also survived by his great-granddaughter, Emily Grace Jackson of Brandon MS.
The family is very grateful to the staff of Allumine Hospice and especially Tonya Scott, R.N., and her team members, and to Visiting Angels Caregivers, especially Patricia Varnegas and Salina Lindley.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution be made in his name to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Navasota, Texas.
You are invited to leave kind words and fond memories at www.noblesfuneral.com
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Feb. 26, 2021.