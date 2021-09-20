Jo Anne Judice, 82, of Bryan, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021. Visitation will be 1 PM with services to follow at 2 PM on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Services have been entrusted to Hillier of College Station
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 20, 2021.
Oh Jo Ann my precious cousin Jo Ann. I just now found out. Sent you a card and was returned. I called every church to try to see what happened. My heart breaking. Your now with Ed ,he passed away Oct. 5th. I wish had know would have been there for you. I will miss our phone calls and talks. Your in the pretence of our Lord and savior.
Michelle Sneed
November 5, 2021
I taught with Jo Anne at Kemp school for many years. Such a sweet lady to me. Jo Anne was a wonderful teacher. She expected nothing but the best from her students. Thoughts and prayers for her friends and family.