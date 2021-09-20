Jo Anne Judice



Jo Anne Judice, 82, of Bryan, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021. Visitation will be 1 PM with services to follow at 2 PM on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Services have been entrusted to Hillier of College Station



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 20, 2021.