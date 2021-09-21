JO ANNE JUDICE
March 19, 1939 - September 13, 2021
Jo Anne Judice, 82, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.
Jo Anne Judice was born on March 19, 1939, in Waco, Texas, and grew up in Port Arthur with her parents, Amand "Cam" and Dorothy "Dot" Judice, and her brother, Richard "Dickie" Judice. She entered the postulancy of the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in Houston at age 15 and served as a sister in that community for twenty years. Her vocation changed and she felt called to teach. She earned a Masters of Education from Texas A&M in 1977. Ms. Judice was a passionate teacher, beloved by her students. She taught in both the Bryan Public Schools and at St. Joseph Catholic School where she met Margaret Cline. The two became devoted partners until Margaret passed away in 2004. Together Jo Anne and Margaret explored the nation's mountains and rivers in Colorado, New Mexico, and Montana. After their excursions, they would return to Bryan with a trunk-load of beautiful river stones. Jo Anne learned the Native American art of sand painting. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and other textile arts. Jo Anne was an avid walker who joined town-walking communities. Her nieces and nephews always looked forward to the mountain of decorated cookies she made for them at Christmas. Jo Anne brought salt and light to all she met, practicing the corporal and spiritual works of mercy. She was loved by all who knew her: her friends, her family, her church community at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, and her neighbors at The Carriage Inn.
This poem, written by her niece Toni Todd Arrington, presents an apt portrait of Jo Anne:
Jo Anne
Her name means "God is gracious."
He has favored her with blessings great and small.
He gave her a love for small things
In need of care and attention.
She's blessed with a love of learning
and a gift for teaching children.
She believes in civility, in fairness,
and in honorable competition.
Jo Anne seeks the beauty of nature,
The comfort of fellowship with friends and family,
a desire to help those in need.
Her laughter is warm, her sympathy is real,
and her life has been made full by
the charity which she has bestowed upon others.
She isn't hesitant to love with all her heart,
and she doesn't shy away from speaking her mind.
Jo Anne is both gentle and fierce.
Her name means "God is gracious."
He chose her and she chose Him.
Now God is calling her to Himself,
to reside in her real and eternal home.
Our world will be less colorful without her,
but Jo Anne's will be unspeakably beautiful.
Jo Anne was preceded in death by her father, mother, and brother. She is deeply mourned by her Cline-Todd family: her sister-in-law, Joyce Cline Todd; her nieces and nephews, Eric Vaughn Todd and wife Hazel Lorayne Todd, Toni Todd Arrington and partner Franklin Monroe, Susan Gayle Todd and husband Prentiss Riddle, and Mike Arrington. She is greatly missed by all of her great-nieces and nephews: Zachary Todd Baker and wife Sarah Jacqueline Baker, and their daughter Olivia Susan Baker; Zane Thomas Baker and his partner Chelsea Brown; Hollie Gayle Baker, Baylee B. Arrington and wife Violet Dawn Rodriguez, Will Arrington, Andrei Todd, and Evaughn Todd.
A visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in College Station on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, with the visitation beginning at 1 p.m., and the Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial following at 2 p.m.
Interment will be in the Judice family plot in Port Arthur, Texas, at a later date.
Please visit Jo Anne's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com
to share memories and stories.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 21, 2021.