February 31, 1940 - February 9, 2021



Joan Miller, 80, of Somerville passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 in College Station, Texas. Celebration of Life Services for Joan Miller and her beloved daughter, Lisa Carol (Miller) Kristof are set for 2 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham, TX.



Joan was born March 31, 1940 to parents, Ernest Meartz and Maybelle (Strope) Meartz in Lincolnwood, Illinois. She married Carroll Ellsworth Miller.



Joan worked for many years as a dog breeder for Labrador retrievers and Golden retrievers. These lovely pups were sold as hunting and or field trial dogs with many becoming champions in their sport. Joan's husband Carroll trained these dogs onsite at the business, Millercreek Kennels. Joan was known for her great cooking and endless array of recipes. She graciously welcomed family and friends she considered family into her home. Joan was an avid horsewoman in her younger days and owned and loved many horses, Honey, Esther, Chico, Mixer, and Snicker. Joan loved musicals and never got tired of watching them. She was very close to her only child, Lisa Carol (Miller) Kristof.



Joan is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carroll Miller; her daughter, Lisa Carol (Miller) Kristof; and a sister and brother-in-law, Gloria & William Crawford.



Flower deliveries may be sent to, Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St, Brenham TX 77833.



