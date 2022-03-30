Menu
Joe O. "Sparky" Batson
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 30 2022
Central Church
Joe O. "Sparky" Batson

September 26, 1926 - March 26, 2022

Joe O. Batson, 95, of Bryan, entered the presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Bryan. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11am, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Central Church, with Chris Osborn to officiate. Visitation with the family will be held immediately following the service at the church. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.

Sparky Batson was born on September 26, 1926, in George, Madison County, Texas. He was the fifth of six children born to his parents, Noah and Myrtle Batson. Sparky was truly a man of faith. He was a faithful husband to Linnie, a loving father and a devoted grandfather. He and Linnie raised 3 children in Bryan where they were active members of Central (Baptist) Church for over 60 years.

A World War II Army veteran, Sparky led a Christ-filled life filled with many colorful adventures… taking annual family trips to Aransas Pass, organizing elk hunting trips in Colorado, leading a caravan of campers to Cheyenne Frontier Days multiple times, to cooking catfish for Wednesday night meals at Central or grilling hot dogs for kids at the church Harvest celebrations. He could be relied on in any situation.

He was a terrific story-teller and gardener. Many enjoyed the fruits of his labor – Green Beans, Peas, Tomatoes, Okra, Cucumbers, and Potatoes.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his wife of 65years, Linnie Batson; his daughter, Sue Hogan; and all five siblings.

Sparky is survived by his children, Pat and wife Billie Batson, Coy and wife Robin Batson, his son-in-law, David Hogan; his grandchildren, Keith and wife Elizabeth Batson, Emily Hogan, and Corey Batson; his nieces, nephews, and a multitude of friends.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed being around him and Mrs Linnie. Prayers for your family.
Doris Willis
Friend
March 29, 2022
