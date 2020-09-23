Joe Gose Sarate
March 18, 1952 - September 6, 2020
Joe was born on March 18, 1952 to Maria "Angelita" and Genaro Sarate in Kyle, Tx. Joe is S.F.A. high school graduate in which he studied auto-body collision repairs. He continued his passion as a career for over 20 years. Joe married Erminia in Feb of 1974 at St Teresa Church. He was a volunteer for various groups within the community which include The Blue Bonnet Street Rodders, LULAC, CYM, and was a Eucharistic Minister. His interest included working on cars, trucks, dancing to Tejano/Oldies music, and spending time with his loved ones. Joe was a loving son, father, uncle, grandpa, and also godfather to many.
Proceeded his death were his parents, his brother Emilio, his sister Balbina. Survivors include his wife Erminia, son Joe Jr. and Michelle, daughter Audrey and Brandon, Son Antonio and Jovana, three grandchildren Micah, Jayda, Evelyn, numerous nieces and nephews. Also sisters Ecidra, Anselma, Nancy and brother Rudy.
Memorial Services will be Saturday Sept. 26th, 11am at St. Teresa Church in Bryan.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 23, 2020.