Joe L. Ligon, 83, of Bryan, Texas was born July 30, 1937 to Louis Lee and Mildred A. (Taylor) Ligon in San Angelo, Texas and went to his Heavenly reward on November 27, 2020 in Richardson, Texas.

Joe spent his life serving others through military service, the church, the community and family. Joe was a veteran of the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era. He served twenty-two years in the Air Force obtaining the rank of Lt. Colonel and was in Vietnam from 1969-1970. He was an elder in the Church of Christ in the 1980's and taught many classes and loved singing. He always treasured his family and his dogs. In the late 90's, Joe retired for a second time to ranching with family in Brazos County, Texas, where he lived with his family and dogs until 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Joe David Ligon; his siblings, John Ligon and Nancy Fulton. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife Linda, of 59 years; his daughter, Lea McClaran and her husband Stephen, of Bryan; six grandchildren; Hunter Ligon and wife Bailey, Dalee Ligon, Jona Ligon, Savanna Ligon, Nathan McClaran and wife Emily, and Sara McClaran; other relatives and many friends.

A reception will be held in Joe's honor from 12:30 - 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the A&M Church of Christ. Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Christian Academy, 3200 Cavitt Avenue, Bryan Texas, 77801. For an online guestbook, see callawayjones.com

Express condolences at Callawayjones.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Memorial Gathering
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
A&M Church of Christ
TX
