Joe Lopez, Jr.
September 19, 1939 - April 3, 2022
Joe Lopez Jr., 82, of Bryan, peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Bryan. Visitation will begin at 2 pm with the Rosary recited at 3:30 pm, Sunday, April 10, 2022, both at the funeral center. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 pm, Monday, April 11, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the interment to follow in Bryan City Cemetery. Rev. Msgr. John McCaffery, long-time spiritual leader, and friend to the family will officiate services. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Joe Lopez, Jr. was born on September 19, 1939, to Joe and Lena Lopez in Bryan, Texas. Joe started working at an office supply store in Bryan long before the term big box retail was created. He stayed on through three company buyouts and at least four bosses. He always had a saying that the key to working long and hard is to love the job and keep a good attitude. Along the way, Joe got married and raised a family. He was married to his loving wife, Theresa for 53 years.
Joe was an amazing and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He always taught us to work hard and supported us all throughout the many accomplishments and difficulties of our lives. He treasured his two grandsons and embraced every moment with them. He especially loved his role as a grandfather. He had a kind-hearted personality and always made people around him laugh. Joe had a passion for music. He loved spending time listening and dancing to Tejano music. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Joe managed his illness with strength and grace and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. On his final day, he was surrounded by his family, whom he adored more than anything in the world.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Lopez Sr. and Lena Lopez Liscano; step-father Porfirio Liscano; siblings, JoAnne Holland and Jesse Liscano. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Velasquez Lopez; his daughter, Erika Castillo; two grandsons, Eric and Aaron Castillo; and a brother, John Oliver Lopez.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org
.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2022.