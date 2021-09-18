Joe James Marek
November 8, 1935 - September 13, 2021
Joe James Marek, 85, of Lyons, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 19, from 5 to 7 pm at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 20, at 10 am in the Phillips & Luckey Chapel. Burial will follow at the Schoppe Cemetery in Lyons, Texas.
Joe James Marek was born in Brazos County on November 8, 1935 to Lydia Marek. He was married to Kay Luedke and had 2 children Arleen Coker and Kay Red. In 1980 he married Evelyn Rathjen. He was a successful independent businessman with a minimal amount of education. In his early days he worked at International Furniture and was later drafted to the military where he entered the Army which was in 1958 as an Armorer. He was discharged honorably in 1964. He later moved to Deanville where he ran the Tavern/Grocery store for many years. He traded cattle/bought and sold property at this time also. After selling the Tavern he worked for Fred Lippe as a carpenter. Then, returned back to trading cattle. He did that until he retired around 80 years of age. His hobbies were playing dominoes with his friends and spending time with his special friend, Bonnie.
He was preceded in death by his mother and siblings, also his wife Evelyn Marek. Joe is survived by his daughters, Kay Red and husband Danny, Arleen Coker and husband Leonard; stepchildren, Darlene Medley and husband Robert, Darla Garcia, Rodney Schulz and wife Judy, and Wilburn Schulz Jr. and wife Tammy; Numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews.
Pallbearers will include Leonard Coker, Dustin Coker, Jeff Easterwood, Rosalio Balderas, Danny Red, and Forrest Red.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 18, 2021.