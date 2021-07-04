Dr. Joe Townsend
7/24/1945 - 7/1/2021
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX. - Joe David Townsend, "Dr. Joe," passed away at his home on South Padre Island, Texas, on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Eli Townsend, and mother, Pauline Townsend.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Christine Townsend (nee Davis), daughter, Kelly Ann Townsend Moore (Patrick), and son, Michael David Townsend; four grandchildren; brother Donald Townsend (Donna).
Joe graduated from McAllen High (1963), Texas A&M (1967), and Iowa State (1981). He taught at Guttenberg HS (IA), Aubrey HS (TX), Maquoketa Valley HS (IA), Iowa State, Illinois State, and 25 years at Texas A&M where he taught tens of thousands of students who knew him as "Dr. Joe."
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home East Chapel, 945 Palm Boulevard, Brownsville, Texas 78520. Livestreaming and service recording may be viewed by visiting the online memorial tribute of Dr. Joe at www.darlingmouser.com
, then selecting the "Access Video" icon beneath the Services section.
A "Dr. Joe" Celebration will be held in College Station at a near future date to be announced.
To honor the legacy and impact of Dr. Joe, memorials may be made to the Dr. Joe Townsend '67 ALEC Leadership Fellows Program at the Texas A&M Foundation.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jul. 4, 2021.