Dr. Joe Townsend
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX
Dr. Joe Townsend

7/24/1945 - 7/1/2021

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX. - Joe David Townsend, "Dr. Joe," passed away at his home on South Padre Island, Texas, on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Eli Townsend, and mother, Pauline Townsend.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Christine Townsend (nee Davis), daughter, Kelly Ann Townsend Moore (Patrick), and son, Michael David Townsend; four grandchildren; brother Donald Townsend (Donna).

Joe graduated from McAllen High (1963), Texas A&M (1967), and Iowa State (1981). He taught at Guttenberg HS (IA), Aubrey HS (TX), Maquoketa Valley HS (IA), Iowa State, Illinois State, and 25 years at Texas A&M where he taught tens of thousands of students who knew him as "Dr. Joe."

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home East Chapel, 945 Palm Boulevard, Brownsville, Texas 78520. Livestreaming and service recording may be viewed by visiting the online memorial tribute of Dr. Joe at www.darlingmouser.com, then selecting the "Access Video" icon beneath the Services section.

A "Dr. Joe" Celebration will be held in College Station at a near future date to be announced.

To honor the legacy and impact of Dr. Joe, memorials may be made to the Dr. Joe Townsend '67 ALEC Leadership Fellows Program at the Texas A&M Foundation.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Service
2:00p.m.
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home - East Chapel
945 Palm Boulevard, Brownsville, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dr. Chris, I am so sorry for your loss. You and Dr. Joe took this broken Navy vet and allowed him to keep going with his education when everyone else wrote him off. The encouragement and compassion you both have shown thru out your careers, for all students is unmatched in my eyes. May Dr. Joe look after you from up above. I love you both. God bless. Dr. Joe, Thank you for your support and words of encouragement during my difficult moments as a young man. I needed to be pushed hard sometimes and you knew how.
Relio Martinez
School
July 12, 2021
Dr. Joe and his adorable wife Dr. Chris were the best people I had the pleasure of meeting and studying with. Dr. Joe let me back into Texas A&M University after taking a 2 year break. I will always be forever grateful for his love for his students and Texas A&M University. I loved talking with him and his wife every chance I had in and out of class and he made me feel like a truly valued student. I am forever grateful for the Townsend family´s love. Deepest condolences to the entire Townsend family.
Justin Belz
July 12, 2021
I send much love, grace and peace to all of the Townsend family. Dr. Chris, you and Dr. Joe welcomed me and many other Aggies to educational opportunities and experiences that made a lasting imprint. I celebrate Dr. Joe's new life in His Kingdom and may God's abundant love fill the void left here on this earth. You all are first rate and loved across generations of those you both so selflessly served.
Julie Villarreal
Other
July 9, 2021
Dr. Joe was an Aggie through and through. He truly cared for everyone he met. He made you feel you were a valued person. He and Dr. Chris were one of a kind!! Sending deepest sympathy to Dr. Chris and the family.
Mary Pletzer
Work
July 9, 2021
Dr. Joe was a champion of students and a kind-hearted Aggie who was deeply loved and admired. He loved his Ag students, but he also welcomed everyone to his university, college, and program. He was so kind and encouraging to this political science major who was honored to be part of the HLS&R program at Texas A&M. He taught me to show appreciation and respect for so many volunteers who work tirelessly to help students earn their college degree. Dr. Joe cared for so many students (well beyond their years in College Station) and he leaves an incredible legacy. I was honored to know him and am so thankful for his example in this world.
Becky Silloway Svahn '96
School
July 8, 2021
You said for me to live. I will do so with abundance. Thank you!
Henry Musoma
Family
July 6, 2021
Joe was a legend. He gave so much of himself to help young people succeed. While I was serving in the Dean´s office, I gained a new appreciation for his service to the College and University. Joe, was a team player, but he expected all the team members to share his regard for students´ potential to succeed. We didn´t always agree on the best way to the best way to meet students´ needs, but I never doubted his dedication and commitment. Joe will be missed, but we will never forget his dedication to serving students. He set the example for years to come.
Gene Nelson
Work
July 6, 2021
Dearest Chris: Although we cannot be with you and your family this Thursday, we are with you in spirit and send our heartfelt prayers. Joe was one of the finest men we have ever met. He truly affected in a most positive way more people than we could ever imagine. He had a true God given gift to encourage and motivate. His positive attitude throughout his life was so inspiring. Joe Townsend contributed to this beautiful world in ways that made a difference. May he enjoy his heavenly reward.
Gerald and Susanne Sullivan
Friend
July 6, 2021
Chris, I´m sad for your loss. I´m ramping up my prayers for you Joe was such a giver to students, their careers and to A&M over decades My life has been impacted and is richer for knowing him (and you) Over the years Peace and grace to you at this time Much love Martha Trubey Class of 85 Horticulture
Martha Trubey
School
July 6, 2021
Dear sweet Chris, I am so sorry to hear about Dr. Joe. You guys are the ultimate example of a life well lived together. Your smiles alone both made other's lives happier. May GOD give you comfort. A love like yours will not be separated by death. Sherran, Formerly Dr. Reece's Office
SHERRAN Strong BECKMANN
Friend
July 6, 2021
If a man's worth is measured by the lives and hearts he touched, Dr. Joe's worth is immeasurable. So many students, faculty and staff benefitted from his counsel, his direction and his repeated willingness to put the needs of others before his own. I imagine that God has welcomed him home and may even be asking Dr. Joe to evaluate and support some of the lost and wayward who have found themselves at heaven's gate.
Karl P. Mooney
Work
July 5, 2021
Dr. Joe was a great Aggie and has been missed since he & Dr. Chris retired. They are both icons in Ag Education as Dr. Howard Hesby was in Animal Science. They have all been outstanding educators and friends to countless Aggies! Dr. Chris I am so sorry for your loss and our condolences in this time.
Lee Elkins
School
July 5, 2021
Condolences to all the Townsend families on the loss of a friend and a great educator.
Larry Ermis
Friend
July 5, 2021
Dr. Chris, sending sincere condolences during this difficult time. Joe left a legacy that will forever remain. Take comfort in the good times. // Glen
Glen Shinn
Friend
July 4, 2021
Our condolences. Joe was a great colleague.
Louis and Nini Hodges
Work
July 4, 2021
The world , and TAMU students, were better because of Drs. Joe & Chris. Condolences.
Linda Parrish
Work
July 4, 2021
Words cannot express my gratitude for all Dr. Joe did for me both while I was at A&M and after graduation. He was a remarkable man. My prayers are with Dr. Chris and his family during this difficult time.
Jenna Lawrence
July 2, 2021
Dr. Joe was the best! The world has lost a great man; Aggies have lost a dear, dear friend. We pray for peace and comfort for Dr. Chris and your loved ones at this difficult time and offer our condolences to you all. "It´s just another Corps Trip, boys, We´ll march in behind the band."
Jon & DeAnn Cohrs
Other
July 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results