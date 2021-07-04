Dr. Joe was a champion of students and a kind-hearted Aggie who was deeply loved and admired. He loved his Ag students, but he also welcomed everyone to his university, college, and program. He was so kind and encouraging to this political science major who was honored to be part of the HLS&R program at Texas A&M. He taught me to show appreciation and respect for so many volunteers who work tirelessly to help students earn their college degree. Dr. Joe cared for so many students (well beyond their years in College Station) and he leaves an incredible legacy. I was honored to know him and am so thankful for his example in this world.

Becky Silloway Svahn '96 School July 8, 2021