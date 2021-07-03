To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Neptune Society - Houston
Sponsored by Neptune Society - Houston.
Dear Joyce,
We are so sorry to hear that John left this earth. I so enjoyed talking to him when we'd meet in the hall or he'd stop by my office. There was always something to laugh about that brightened the day. John was a good kind soul. We'll miss him very much. We're thinking of you in this difficult time, as well as how much we were blessed to know your John.
Melissa and Ed Davis
Work
July 19, 2021
Joyce, I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers. I remember the wonderful conversations that we shared at St. Thomas Aquinas about your family. John was a kind and loving man and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Al Mazoch
Friend
July 19, 2021
Oh Joyce, you probably don't remember me, but I was one of your husband's students as a single mom of six children, hoping to apply for nursing school. He was such an encouraging person, not just as an instructor, but in championing others in life. Because of him, and many others, I was able to complete my required courses and was accepted into the nursing program on my first application. I am so sorry to have lost touch with him after I graduated in 2008. I remember how his face would glow when he spoke of you. He was a gem, and I am blessed to have shared a small part of his life. Sending love and prayers...
Deleese Pryor
Friend
July 15, 2021
Our prayers are with you Joyce, and your family. He will be greatly missed by our St Joseph parish, as well as the ushers club that he served so well.
Tom and Vicki
Friend
Tom and Vicki Bienski
July 11, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. I remember John as bright spot at Blinn College always with a smile and good words. His interaction with his photo club students was model for us all. He was missed when he retired. Thoughts and payers for your family.
Cheryl Metz
Work
July 9, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, Joyce!
Wanda McGill
Friend
July 7, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about John´s passing. John & Joyce were wonderful back-door neighbors until the quilting room was just too small. Prayers for Joyce as she continues this journey without her soulmate.
Greta Messarra Woodward
Friend
July 7, 2021
John was always an encourager - encouraged his students and colleagues in the most positive way. His sweet soul will surely be missed.
Robin Witten-O'Brien
Work
July 7, 2021
I will miss your smile, kindness, and gentleness, John. Thinking of and praying for you, Joyce. With my deepest sympathy.
Amanda C.
Work
July 7, 2021
John was an amazing friend and neighbor. He and Joyce were a blessing to our family and he will be greatly missed. He always took a moment to ask how we were and catch up on my son's latest educational endeavors. Definitely one of the "good ones" and one of a kind. Prayers for the family and so much love sent to Joyce.
Crystal Gilliam
Friend
July 7, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. John and I often talked as we met on the walkways between Natural Science and Social Science. I always appreciated his smile and his joyful attitude.
Rhonda Reagan
Work
July 7, 2021
Just wanted to let you know that Pat and I are thinking of you and pray that you find peace.
Lety Johnson (Blinn and Carter Burger Tuesdays)
July 5, 2021
Dearest Joyce, I truly am sorry to see the passing of John, I do know that your love and care for John always showed ! May God ease your pain that you are going through.
Peggy Gordon
July 5, 2021
John was such a kind, gentle man. He talked of his family often and lovingly. He always inquired about my family. He loved and cared for his students. He will be missed by the Blinn faculty.