Oh Joyce, you probably don't remember me, but I was one of your husband's students as a single mom of six children, hoping to apply for nursing school. He was such an encouraging person, not just as an instructor, but in championing others in life. Because of him, and many others, I was able to complete my required courses and was accepted into the nursing program on my first application. I am so sorry to have lost touch with him after I graduated in 2008. I remember how his face would glow when he spoke of you. He was a gem, and I am blessed to have shared a small part of his life. Sending love and prayers...

Deleese Pryor Friend July 15, 2021