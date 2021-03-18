John Rhodes
September 18, 1931 - March 16, 2021
John Rhodes, 89, of Bryan, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
John was born on September 18, 1931, in Pottawatomie County, Oklahoma to his parents, John and Esther Rhodes. He grew up in Valley Farms, Arizona, and graduated from Florence Union High School. After graduation, John served as a SeaBee in the US Navy. He was stationed in Puerto Rico and Newfoundland in the communications field. He moved to Texas to start a job as a lineman with Southwest States Telephone Company, which later merged with General Telephone Company. He became Installation Supervisor for the Southwest.
John was also involved in various activities and organizations, including Charter Member and Past President of Bryan Breakfast Lions Club, Officer of Telephone Pioneers Club, Stewardship Committee and CHRP at St. Anthony's Catholic Church and the Pathfinder program, adopting 3 families and working with them for over 3 years. John retired after 45 years with GTE.
In retirement, he enjoyed teaching shop and carpentry at Still Creek Boys Ranch, playing dominoes with the guys at Boxely Bend, having weekly coffee with the telephone retirees, antiquing with his wife, and working with various ministries at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
He was a wonderful husband and father, attending all baseball games and dance recitals. He was a man of deep faith, loyalty, and commitment. He will be missed dearly by his friends and family.
John is preceded in his passing by his parents, John and Esther Rhodes; son, Douglas Dwayne Rhodes; and sister, Reba Holland.
To cherish John's memory, he leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Carol; daughter, Sabrina; son, David and wife Pamela; granddaughter, Callie Rae; sister, Joyce Pratt; brother-in-laws, Edward Pratt and wife Marilyn, and Frank Pratt and wife Janice; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be available online via live streaming on St. Anthony's Catholic Church webpage.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 401 S. Parker, Bryan, Texas 77803, or Texas Golf Association Scholarship Fund, 16200 Addison Road #150, Addison, Texas 75001.
Please visit John's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com
to share memories and stories.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2021.