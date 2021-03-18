Menu
John Rhodes
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX
John Rhodes

September 18, 1931 - March 16, 2021

John Rhodes, 89, of Bryan, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

John was born on September 18, 1931, in Pottawatomie County, Oklahoma to his parents, John and Esther Rhodes. He grew up in Valley Farms, Arizona, and graduated from Florence Union High School. After graduation, John served as a SeaBee in the US Navy. He was stationed in Puerto Rico and Newfoundland in the communications field. He moved to Texas to start a job as a lineman with Southwest States Telephone Company, which later merged with General Telephone Company. He became Installation Supervisor for the Southwest.

John was also involved in various activities and organizations, including Charter Member and Past President of Bryan Breakfast Lions Club, Officer of Telephone Pioneers Club, Stewardship Committee and CHRP at St. Anthony's Catholic Church and the Pathfinder program, adopting 3 families and working with them for over 3 years. John retired after 45 years with GTE.

In retirement, he enjoyed teaching shop and carpentry at Still Creek Boys Ranch, playing dominoes with the guys at Boxely Bend, having weekly coffee with the telephone retirees, antiquing with his wife, and working with various ministries at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

He was a wonderful husband and father, attending all baseball games and dance recitals. He was a man of deep faith, loyalty, and commitment. He will be missed dearly by his friends and family.

John is preceded in his passing by his parents, John and Esther Rhodes; son, Douglas Dwayne Rhodes; and sister, Reba Holland.

To cherish John's memory, he leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Carol; daughter, Sabrina; son, David and wife Pamela; granddaughter, Callie Rae; sister, Joyce Pratt; brother-in-laws, Edward Pratt and wife Marilyn, and Frank Pratt and wife Janice; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be available online via live streaming on St. Anthony's Catholic Church webpage.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 401 S. Parker, Bryan, Texas 77803, or Texas Golf Association Scholarship Fund, 16200 Addison Road #150, Addison, Texas 75001.

Please visit John's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Carol, Sabrina, and David, So sorry for your loss. Met your Dad Sabrina in our Texas A & M years forward. He was such a great Dad helping us girls with what ever we needed on my visits in college and all my visits throughout the years. May God provide your family strength and peace during this difficult time. He was such a loving father, husband, and friend. Sabrina, I wish you peace and joy and extra comfort & wonderful memories of your Dad to carry you forward. Our Dads were so special to us and we were always their little girls no matter how old we were. Praying loving thoughts for you and your family, Pamela Hutchins
Pamela Hutchins
March 20, 2021
Carol, we are so sorry to hear about John, I will miss him at coffee every week.Your family has been like family for almost 50 years. I will never forget when John went with me to help make funeral arrangements when our son passed.If there is anything that we can help with please let us know.
Ron&Carol winslow
March 19, 2021
Carol & Sabrina, my prayers are with you
Sharon Wehring
March 19, 2021
Carol, Sabrina and David, I am sincerely sorry for your loss and our community´s loss of such a wonderful man. I know memories will be cherished. Prayers for strength, peace, blessings and love for you all. Marsha Sanford
Marsha Sanford
March 18, 2021
My love and sympathy to Carol and family.
Dena Franklin Coe
March 18, 2021
I´m so sorry. Sabrina, you and your family are in my prayers.
Geralyn West
March 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss, I worked for John in COEI. R.I.P.
Susie Morgan
March 18, 2021
