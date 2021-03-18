Carol, Sabrina, and David, So sorry for your loss. Met your Dad Sabrina in our Texas A & M years forward. He was such a great Dad helping us girls with what ever we needed on my visits in college and all my visits throughout the years. May God provide your family strength and peace during this difficult time. He was such a loving father, husband, and friend. Sabrina, I wish you peace and joy and extra comfort & wonderful memories of your Dad to carry you forward. Our Dads were so special to us and we were always their little girls no matter how old we were. Praying loving thoughts for you and your family, Pamela Hutchins

Pamela Hutchins March 20, 2021