Johnny Lee Bowman



Johnny Lee Bowman, 74, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at the funeral home.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jul. 1, 2021.