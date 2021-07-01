Johnny Lee Bowman, 74, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at the funeral home.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jul. 1, 2021.
So sorry to hear about Johnny. Our sincere condolences.
Praying for the family
Bobby Martinez
Friend
July 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Mr. Johnny will be greatly missed.
His BBQ too.
Rene Hairston Ruffino Meats
July 2, 2021
My deepest heartfelt condolences to the family. Mr. Johnny was an awesome, warm and kind individual. He never met a stranger. Put his heart in that bar b que. Will miss him.
Laura Eddington
Friend
July 1, 2021
I'm so sorry for your lost. Mr. Johnny was a wonderful man good inside and out. He will truly be missed. My prayers are with the family. GOD bless you all
Carolyn Kennard
Other
July 1, 2021
Prayers of comfort for the family
Gary Coneley
Friend
July 1, 2021
You will be deeply missed brother Johnny, not just for your amazing BBQ but for the true Blessing of a man you were. I've got memories over 20yrs old with family and friends that were made over your brisket which I cherish for life. God bless the family during this time of loss and may He hold them in His arms.
Thomas Ray
Acquaintance
July 1, 2021
May God be with you all during this time. It's never easy to lose a husband, father, or friend... My deepest condolences to the whole family. I will never forget how much he's done for me. His bbq will be missed. Prayers & more prayers your way.
Ruben mora & family
Friend
July 1, 2021
My Condolences to the Bowman family. Johnny was a great friend and an even better cook. He changed my perception on life in many ways through our hours long conversation. He was extremely hard working and rarely had anything negative to say. He was a great mentor to the community and will be greatly missed. Thank you for allowing me to call you my friend. I am a better person for knowing you. Love you brother.... God bless
Rowland l Murphy
Friend
July 1, 2021
My deepest condolences to the bowman family. May God comfort you all in this sad time. Thank you mr Johnny for all the good BBQ and for being a good friend. I will never forget when you and your wife would go eat at denny's years ago when I was still working there. It was always my pleasure to cook for you both. I will dearly miss you. Rest in heaven my friend.