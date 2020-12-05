Johnny S. Galindo
March 11, 1947 - December 2, 2020
Johnny S. Galindo, 73, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 2, with his family by his side. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 6, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Hillier's Funeral Home in Bryan. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 7, at New Heights Church. Interment will follow at Rest Ever Cemetery.
Johnny was born and raised in Bryan, Texas. He married the love of his life, Janie, in 1966, and fathered four children. He was devoted to his family and found much joy in spending time with them. He dedicated his life to caring for his family and to serving the Lord. Johnny had a smile that would light up a room, a voice that could not be missed, and talent for making people laugh. He never met a stranger and was truly friendly to all. He had a servant's heart and devoted his life to winning souls for the Lord. He possessed a boldness that could only be ordained by the Lord. Johnny was a true solider for Christ and the impact of his works will live on for many generations to come. He will be painfully missed, but there is much comfort and peace in the fact that he is rejoicing with the Lord and reaping the benefits of his works while he was here on Earth.
Johnny is preceded in death by his parents: Trinidad and Manuel Galindo; sister, Billie and husband Larry Mauldin. He is survived by his children: Felicia and husband Bobby Espinoza; Jonathan Galindo and wife Michele; Jennifer and husband James Beaver; Jeremy Galindo and wife Kay; brother Richard Galindo; sister Rosa and husband Leo Cantu; sister Gloria and husband Rick Saenz; 12 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren; Pallbearers are: Bobby Espinoza, James Beaver, Jr., Jacob Espinoza, Ryan Espinoza, Edward Ramirez, Jr., and Aaron Garcia; Honorary Pallbearers are: Joshua Galindo, Braeden Beaver, Jay Hernandez, and Tre Sessions.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.