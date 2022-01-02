Jolene Fickey Scarmardo Broach



Jolene Fickey Scarmardo Broach, 83, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021. Services will be at 11 am Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2022.