Jolene Fickey Scarmardo Broach, 83, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021. Services will be at 11 am Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2022.
What a fiesty, fun aunt to grow up with!!! So many memories from the 2 story house in town.
Johnny and I always enjoyed visiting when we came to Texas and loved how she made us laugh with some of her funny sayings. (Who knows where she came up with these)
I´ll miss those phone calls. Another angel gained her wings and joined our other angels in heaven.
RIP MISS WIXON VALLEY
Love you
Connie Nickell
Family
January 5, 2022
Condolences to Jolene's families.
Larry and Rebecca Ermis
January 5, 2022
Praying for peace for her three daughters, Michelle, Melanie, and Jamie. Stay strong and remember her smile and positive energy.
Sharon Greensage
Friend
January 4, 2022
I love you all so much- we will miss our sweet Aunt Jolene.
Nicole Ponzio
Family
January 3, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with each of you during this difficult time.
Cindy Bengs
January 3, 2022
Such a sweet lady with an infectious smile. Our condolences to all who loved her, praying for you all.