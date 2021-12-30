Jose Remedios Morales
September 1, 1941 - December 24, 2021
Jose Remedies Morales, 80, of Snook passed away Friday, December 24. Funeral Services are set for 11AM Saturday, January 1 at Santa Teresa Catholic Church. Father Victor Mayorga will officiate and burial will follow in the Snook Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8PM Friday, December 31 with a 6PM Rosary in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.
Born September 1, 1941 in Durango, Mexico he was the son of Miguel and Maria (Vela) Morales. Jose enjoyed farming and ranching and taking care of his chickens. He liked to dance and enjoyed the simple things in life. Jose liked his job and worked for the Scamarado family for over 52 years. He enjoyed gardening and ran one of the first one row cotton pickers ever seen in the bottoms. Jose was a loving husband father brother uncle and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
His parents, Miguel and Maria; a sister, Paula Rose, along with a grandson, Jose Guadalupe Cruz; and two stepbrothers, Nassario and Lucio Navarro precede him in death.
Jose leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 34 years, Genera (Lopez) Morales; one son, Martin and his wife Barbara Bazan Morales; three daughters, Victoria Morales and husband Joel Castro, Sarah Cruz and Armando Mejia, and Dolores Lopez as well as two brothers, Fidel and Maria Vela, and Juan and Maria Morales; he also leaves three sisters, Sylvia Addison, Rosa Ellis, and Felipa and Raymond Tena; 12 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 30, 2021.