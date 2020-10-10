Jose "Joe" Ramirez
July 5, 1930 - October 8, 2020
Jose "Joe" Ramirez, 90, of Bryan passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. Funeral Services are set for 11AM, Monday, October 12, in the St. Teresa Catholic Church with burial to follow in the Bryan City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8PM, Sunday October 11, with a 6PM Rosary in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.
Born July 5, 1930 he was the son of Francisco and Nicolasa (DeLeon) Ramirez. Joe enjoyed sitting out on his porch, playing dominos and listening to Spanish music. He will always be remebered for riding his red bike through the neighborhood ringing his bell.
He is preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years Mary Ramirez, son, Joe Ramirez, his parents and his brothers, Tony and Victor Ramirez.
Joe leaves behind to cherish his memories, two sons, Ben Ramirez and wife Lidia Ramirez, and Jessie (Chuy) Ramirez; two daughters, Josie Barron and husband Jessie, and Janie Houston and husband TJ; one sister, Paula Ramirez; eleven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 10, 2020.