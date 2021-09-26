Jose Nivardo Rodriguez
February 28, 1990 - September 23, 2021
Jose Nivardo Rodriguez, 31, of Bryan, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. A rosary will begin at 6 pm, Sunday, September 26th, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 am, on Monday, September 27th, at Santa Teresa Catholic Church. Graveside services will follow at Restever Memorial Park, with a reception following from 12-2 pm, at Santa Teresa Catholic Church.
Jose was born in Bryan, Texas, on February 28, 1990, to his parents, Nivardo and Irma Rodriguez. Jose grew up in Bryan with his three siblings, Irma, Julio, and Jorge. They were not allowed junk food, so Jose made up saltine crackers with Valentina hot sauce! They always had a good time, and made lots of memories growing up together.
Jose met the love of his life in high school, Denisse. They met during lunch when Denisse asked Jose "why didn't you call me? I would've answered" and Jose said he didn't have her number, so Denisse grabbed his phone and put her number in it. They started dating and made loving memories together. One memory Denisse will always remember is when the gates to her neighborhood were closed so Jose walked her home. It was the first time they held hands and he kissed her on her cheek. From there, it was love, and they married by civil on April 26, 2008 and in church on April 20, 2013.
Jose graduated high school in 2008; he had always wanted to continue his education at Texas A&M. After high school, Jose started working as a correctional officer and he worked there for 8 years but that job did not fulfill him. One day he asked his dad if they could start working together full time and from there he created his own construction company working with his Dad. One job they were working clearing land, his dad was operating an excavator and attempting to knock down a tree. The tree then fell on top of the machine. Jose always told this story because it impacted him so much. It showed him that in an instance, accidents can happen, and it's important to always show the ones you love how much you love them every day. Jose believed in God with all his heart, and believed that there was a purpose for everything.
Jose was always willing to help anyone, no matter what. He enjoyed drawing, playing the guitar, and creating films and videos. His truck, a black Ram 3500, was his favorite possession. He loved Polo Ralph Lauren, and collected Polo Ralph Lauren , along with coins and his massive shoe collection.
Family was the most important aspect of Jose's life. The days his daughters were born, Aileen on August 31, 2008 and Aurora on November 28, 2017, were the greatest days of Jose's life. His wife and daughters, siblings, parents, and friends were the most important things in his life, and his truck! He enjoyed going to Mexico to visit Denisse's family, and also family trips to Florida. Jose was a strong man, filled with laughter and always funny, and a loveable guy. He will be missed everyday by his family, friends, and loved ones.
Jose will be missed by his loving wife, Denisse Rodriguez; children, Aileen Danae Rodriguez and Aurora Denisse Rodriguez; parents, Irma and Nivardo Rodriguez; and siblings, Irma Lopez, Julio Rodriguez, and Jorge Rodriguez.
Jose will be reunited with his paternal grandfather, Alfredo Rodriguez; maternal grandfather, Juan Rangel; uncles, Juan Rodriguez, Armando Rodriguez, and Jose Santos Rangel; and cousins, Lupita Manzanarez, Jorge Manzanarez, Kevin Manzanarez, and Kirby Manzanarez.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 26, 2021.