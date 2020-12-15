Joseph D. Barrychuck
January 3, 1943 - December 11, 2020
Joseph Dmetrow Barrychuck, 77, of College Station, passed away Friday December 11, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 10:00am Thursday, December 17, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Chapel, 1515 South College Avenue. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery - Smetana, with military honors.
Joe was born on Governor's Island New York on January 3, 1943. He grew up in Bryan Texas raised by his father David Cluie "Casey" Jones Jr. As a young boy, he was very active in the Boy Scouts where he met his best friend of 65 years Eddie Denk. As a teenager he enjoyed fishing and calf roping. Joe attended Texas A&M University where he was in the Core of Cadets. On June 8, 1966 he enlisted in the United States Navy where he would serve four years of active duty aboard the USS Enterprise and two years in the reserves during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.
Joe went on the have an eighteen year career driving for the long haul trucking company Alenco in Bryan, Texas. He then retired from a thirty plus year career as a self-employed carpenter. The mark of his pride in his work and quality craftsmanship was left in hundreds of homes, many churches, family ranches, numerous local business, and in the hearts of everyone he did work for. He was a tremendous man of integrity and character with the kindest soul. His work ethic was unmatched. Joe was especially proud of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He never missed an opportunity to brag on them. Joe's love for his friends and family was unwavering. He was witty and direct. To know him was to love him. He truly blessed many lives.
To leave a memory and condolences to the Barrychuck family, please visit www.memorialfuneralchapel bryan.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 15, 2020.