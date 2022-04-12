Joseph G. Ginn, Sr.
February 2, 1932 - March 26, 2022
Joseph George Ginn, Sr, 90, passed away on March 26, 2022 in Fredericksburg, Tx, following a short illness. Mr. Ginn was long time resident of Fredericksburg.
Joe was born on February 2,1932, in Galveston, Tx, to William and Evelyn Ginn. The oldest of three boys, Joe graduated from Kirwin High School in Galveston, followed by earning his B.S. in Jurisprudence from the University of Houston and then a Law Degree from South Texas College of Law.
During his college years, Joe married his high school sweetheart, Jane Margaret Mahan, also of Galveston. At the time he passed his bar exam, they would be parents to three children.
Shortly following, Joe began to make strides in his career as he accepted the role of junior counsel with the Stauffer Chemical Company at their Adrian, Michigan offices. Within two years, Stauffer transferred him to their New York City offices. It was here that he excelled in his precise ability in working out contracts and that he began to learn the role of a manager of procurement. During this time their family grew by two more children.
Longing to return to Texas, Joe entered into employment with the Albritton Engineering Corporation (ALENCO) of Bryan-College Station, TX, which grew to be the largest Aluminum door and window manufacturer in the US. With their return to Texas, Joe resumed his lifelong love of preserving and cultivating the historical significance of the state.
Joe later joined AeroJet manufacturing based out of the Space Port in Houston. It was here that Joe would enter the height of his professional career in serving as a national officer of the National Association of Purchasing Managers, while also becoming the President General for the Sons of the Republic of Texas. Joe would then conclude his professional career with Southwest Research Institute out of San Antonio, Tx.
Following his retirement, Joe kept active, along with his wife, in a myriad of state historical associations and within their church. Their most favorite activity was to travel and spend time with their family.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Jane; his daughter, Margaret Ginn Reese; and his brother, Dr. Robert John Ginn. He is survived by his children, Joseph George Ginn, Jr. (Peggy) of Johnson City, Tx, Edward Michael Ginn of Fredericksburg,Tx, Gregory Ginn of Austin, and Christopher Ginn (Linda) of San Antonio; his brother, William F. Ginn of Dickinson, Tx; six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
A Catholic Mass will be held in Fredericksburg, at 10:30 a.m. on April 22, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 12, 2022.