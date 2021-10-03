Joseph Nathaniel Williams
March 25, 1929 - September 30, 2021
Joseph Nathaniel Williams, 92, died peacefully at home with family by his side in Bryan, Texas.
Joe was born March 25, 1929, in Jacksonville, Florida to Charles Luther (Jack) and Louise Slatten Williams. He spent a lifetime living up to the family motto "Where there's a Williams, there's a way".
Joe was raised in South Jacksonville, FL and graduated from Landon High School in
1947. During his time at Landon, Joe met his future bride, the love of his life, Lima.
As a proud Gator, Joe attended the University of Florida, graduating in 1951 with a degree in building construction. Shortly after, Joe and Lima were married. After joining the US Navy in 1953 he earned a degree in architecture from the University of Florida. Joe served on active duty in the Navy until 1956 and was promoted to First Lieutenant.
Joe's professional career as an architect began in Miami, Florida, in 1958. He eventually held positions with the Boeing Airplane Company in Cape Canaveral, as well as starting a private practice in Eau Gallie, Florida. Eventually, the Williams family settled in Hockessin, Delaware, and Joe became the Senior Architect and President of Fox Architecture in Newark, Delaware.
Happy to move back to the south, Joe continued his professional success in the great state of Texas, moving to Houston in 1977. He enjoyed the opportunity to coordinate the renovations of Kyle Field football stadium and the Cushing Memorial Library at Texas A&M University. In 1983 Joe held the position of Senior Architect Project Manager for the Texas A&M University System, managing building projects on all ten Texas A&M campuses. During this period Joe and Lima built their own home, board by board, at Hilltop Lakes, Texas. The home was located at the end of a small airstrip, and Joe loved to taxi his Cessna right into his yard. The entire family enjoyed many visits to Hilltop Lakes.
A renaissance man through and through, Joe was an artist, musician, writer, teacher, pilot, baker, and incomparable professional. As an encouraging son, brother, uncle, husband, father, and friend Joe will always be an inspiration to everyone who knew him.
Joe is survived by his five children, Joseph Mike Williams of Conshohocken, PA, David (Judy) Williams of Woodsboro, MD, Donna (Chris) Stocke of Venice, FL, Glenn Williams of Bryan, TX, and Amy (JC) Day of Bryan, TX; 13 grandchildren Sam Williams, Elanor (Ben) Wasserman, Emily (Phil) Kennedy, Luke (Jessica) Williams, Jennie Williams, Joey Williams, M (Christine) Stocke, Laura (William) Farmer, Reed (Jessie) Williams, Melissa Williams, Lucy (Cal) Aberle, Jack (Chelsy) Day, Pvt Steven Day; 7 great-grandchildren, William Kennedy, Nathaniel Kennedy, Otto Stocke, Harker Stocke, Hudson Farmer, Charlie Farmer, and Finley Aberle; and loving nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Lima, his parents Charles & Louise Williams and his brothers Charles & "Pete" Williams.
Funeral services will be held in Jacksonville, Florida at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Southside Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Florida.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 3, 2021.