Josephine Padron
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
NOBLES FUNERAL CHAPEL - NAVASOTA
402 EAST BLACKSHEAR ST
Navasota, TX
Josephine Padron

February 4, 1949 - May 27, 2021

Josephine Ruth (Lara) Padron, 72, of Bryan, formerly of Richards, passed away Thursday, May 27th at her home. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, June 4th from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Nobles Funeral Chapel with a rosary following at 7:00 pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Josephine was born in Richards, Texas on February 4, 1949 to Gonzalo and Maria (Rodriguez) Lara. She was a selfless, giving person who loved others more than herself. She was compassionate and caring, traits that she carried with her to work as a personal caregiver. She loved each of her clients dearly! Josephine enjoyed cooking, and will be remembered for her almost world famous pork chops and mile high stacks of tortillas! She cherished her family and being surrounded by them, and took advantage of every opportunity she had to spoil her grandchildren. Her canine companion, a Pomeranian named Oreo, was her constant shadow and best friend.

She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Shawn Lara, Shannon and Shelbi Lara and Cody Lara; brothers and sisters-in-law, Martin and Florence Lara, Willie and Elaine Lara, Ole Lara and Roland Lara; sisters, Inez Lara, Connie Eaton and Mary Lara; and eight grandchildren.

Josephine was preceded in death by her parents. You are invited to leave kind words and fond memories at www.noblesfuneral.com.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
NOBLES FUNERAL CHAPEL - NAVASOTA
402 EAST BLACKSHEAR ST, Navasota, TX
Jun
4
Rosary
7:00p.m.
NOBLES FUNERAL CHAPEL - NAVASOTA
402 EAST BLACKSHEAR ST, Navasota, TX
Funeral services provided by:
NOBLES FUNERAL CHAPEL - NAVASOTA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers and Condolences to Shannon Lara and Family. Hearts are Broken for Loss of your loving caring Mother. May your sharing of Loving Memories bring you Comfort and Peace. Love, Granny and PawPaw Hart
Nona Hart
June 4, 2021
Prayers for the family and friends of Josephine. Deut. 31:8 " And the Lord is the one who goes ahead of you; He will be with you, He will not fail or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed"
Kellie Elson
June 3, 2021
