Joshua David "Josh" Sledge
April 25, 1990 - November 14, 2020
Josh Sledge, 30, of College Station, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in College Station. Visitation will be 5 pm until 7 pm, Friday, November 20, 2020 and Life Tribute Celebration will begin at 1 pm, Saturday, November 21, 2020, both at First Baptist Church – Bryan. Cremation services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Josh was born to Dale and Joyce Sledge on April 25, 1990, in Bryan. He completed his high school education through Excel Online Classes. Josh had a deep passion for golf all of his life. Another past-time he enjoyed was grilling, and his family and close friends would refer to him as Master Bar-B-Q Cook. His favorite item to grill was Salmon, which Dahiana loved. He had many hobbies and loves, which included his family especially his nieces and nephews. Furthermore, he delighted in helping family and friends in all of their endeavors. Josh truly gave his best in life and while he was so talented at many things, he remained humble at all times. Josh was quick-witted in recalling lines from movies to add comedic relief to any conversation. While he may have been a man of few words, he would soon engulf you in his larger than life personality, his infectious smile, and his love for Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior.
He is preceded in death by his Paternal Grandparents, G.H. "Buddy" Sledge, Jr. and Jenniece Sledge and his Maternal Grandparents, J. Mack, Sr. and Iva "Louise" or "Nanny" (as all loved to call her), Swink; uncles, Jerry Swink and George Dayton "Skip" Sledge; and cousin, Christy Dover Termotto.
Josh leaves behind his parents, Dale and Joyce; brother, Dustin and his wife Misty Sledge and their children Brenden, Mia, Ava, Gunner, Archer, and Fischer; sister, Hannah and her husband Cameron Ramirez, and their children Tatum and Teagan; sister, Sarah Sledge and her children Noah and Raelea; and the love of his life, Dahiana Nuñez along with their Pit Bull babies, Nala and Ace.
He also leaves behind aunt Molly and uncle Wayne Dover; aunt, Patty Yeary; u,ncle Mack and aunt, Jill Swink; aunt, Tammy Steward; aunt, Jackie and uncle, Larry Garner; aunt, Lucy Wendt; uncle, Buddy and aunt, Jaynee Sledge; and uncle, D.D. Williamson; cousins, Eric and Susy Garner; Jules Garner and children, Kyle and Kara; Mandy and Cliff Walker and son, Trey; Ryan and Melinda Wendt; Jessica and Stephen Megison and children, Barrett and Beck; Meredith and Bobby Weeks and children, Rachael, Savannah, John, Charlie, and Max; Aaron and Krystal Swink and daughter, Lilia; Preston and Andrew Swink; and Logan and Luke Steward; Mackenzie Scanlin; Madison Scanlin and daughter, Layla; and Mali Termotto.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 21, 2020.