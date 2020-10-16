Joshua Lee Ortiz
September 16, 1981 - October 11, 2020
Joshua Lee Ortiz, 39, of Bryan, Texas, passed away October 11th, 2020 on his way back home from visiting his beloved mama.
Josh was born on September 16, 1981, in Conroe, TX to Gloria Ortiz and Carl Johnson.
Josh attended New Caney High School in New Caney, TX. He continued his education at Texas State University and received his undergraduate degree in Business Administration with a focus on Finance. Joshua Ortiz was the Co-Owner, Manager, and Lead Designer of Ambrose Furniture Works, a business he has shared with his partner Ray Jezisek for over 15 years. He was known for his inspiration in design and for everyday life. He exceled in all that he set out to achieve and challenged those around him to rise to their full potential. His kind, gentle and loving nature stood-out and came out to all those that crossed his path. Joshua was deeply loved by many. Family and friends mourn the loss of this gentle loving soul.
Josh is survived by his mother, Gloria Ortiz & Tres Dodson; his father, Carl Johnson & wife Jenny; brothers, Zeke Johnson & wife Faithe, Clint Johnson & wife Ana; maternal aunts, Sarah Ortiz Grady & husband Eddie, Carol League & husband Mike; nephew, Gavin Johnson; our Hannah Griffin; cousins Tara Bell and Casey Teer; paternal aunt, Clayleene Odom & husband Randall; nephews, Rylan and Kaegan; niece, Irelan; numerous 2nd cousins and children of close friends who loved their 'Uncle Josh'; paternal grandmother, Liz Curry(AKA Mumfy); and numerous cousins, and step siblings.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Linda and Oscar Ortiz; paternal grandfather, Sonny Johnson; and great-grandmother, 'Aunt Ada' Johnson.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm – 8 pm, Friday, October 16, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 S Congress Ave., Austin, TX. Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be shared at a later date in Bryan, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a contribution to one of the following organizations that Josh cared about and worked with; Brazos Church Pantry Bryan, 304 A W. 26th Street, Bryan, TX 77803; Scotty's House Child Advocacy Center, 2424 Kent St., Bryan, TX 77802; Voices for Children, 115 N. Main St., Bryan, TX 77803
Arrangements are by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 S. Congress Ave., Austin, Texas – (512) 442-1446. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 16, 2020.