Joyce Laverne Hiller Bretting



September 19, 1931 - December 18, 2020



Joyce Laverne Hiller Bretting, age 89, passed away December the 18, 2020, in Midlothian, Texas. She was preceded in death by her children's father, Wilbert F. Bretting, and a brother, Willie Elaine Hiller.



Joyce was born September 19, 1931 in Eden, Texas to Ella Elkins and Willie Adolph Hiller, who preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, son Victor Lynn Bretting and wife Ronda of Midlothian, Texas, son Earon Dale Bretting of Midlothian, Texas, and a daughter, Deborah Elaine Rankin and her husband David of Nacogdoches, Texas; nine grandchildren, Marshal, Tanner, Kneesa and Rory Bretting, Jordan, Sydney, and Zachry Rankin, Taylor and Hunter Sherill; three great-grandchildren, Raelynn Bretting, Wyatt and Remington Powers; and brother Delmar Ray Hiller and wife Sherry of Hunt, Texas. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.



While living in Nacogdoches, Texas she was active in Redeemer Lutheran Church and volunteered with Hospice of Deep East Texas, H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Eat), and Love in Name of Christ. Her time at home was spent making lap robes for various Nursing Homes; quilts for Lutheran World Relief; blankets or crocheted afghans for Heartbeat Pregnancy; and diapers for infants in Africa. After moving to Midlothian, Texas she became active in various activities at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Waxahachie, Texas.



She did so many things for so many people and will be missed by all. We Love You.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 23, 2020.