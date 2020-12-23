Joyce Laverne Hiller Bretting, age 89, passed away December the 18, 2020, in Midlothian, Texas. She was preceded in death by her children's father, Wilbert F. Bretting, and a brother, Willie Elaine Hiller.
Joyce was born September 19, 1931 in Eden, Texas to Ella Elkins and Willie Adolph Hiller, who preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, son Victor Lynn Bretting and wife Ronda of Midlothian, Texas, son Earon Dale Bretting of Midlothian, Texas, and a daughter, Deborah Elaine Rankin and her husband David of Nacogdoches, Texas; nine grandchildren, Marshal, Tanner, Kneesa and Rory Bretting, Jordan, Sydney, and Zachry Rankin, Taylor and Hunter Sherill; three great-grandchildren, Raelynn Bretting, Wyatt and Remington Powers; and brother Delmar Ray Hiller and wife Sherry of Hunt, Texas. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
While living in Nacogdoches, Texas she was active in Redeemer Lutheran Church and volunteered with Hospice of Deep East Texas, H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Eat), and Love in Name of Christ. Her time at home was spent making lap robes for various Nursing Homes; quilts for Lutheran World Relief; blankets or crocheted afghans for Heartbeat Pregnancy; and diapers for infants in Africa. After moving to Midlothian, Texas she became active in various activities at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Waxahachie, Texas.
She did so many things for so many people and will be missed by all. We Love You.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 23, 2020.
Cousin Joyce was always one of David´s biggest supporters. We shared a love for genealogy and talking about the past. She made meatloaf with cheese in it and my kids never wanted it any other way! She was such a strong independent woman with a giant heart. We will miss her. Our deepest sympathies to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Linds Ann Elkins
December 24, 2020
Kimberly keely
December 24, 2020
My family and my self are sorry for your loss. Mrs Joyce was the kindest careing person i ever met . She came into my life after i had a stroke and helped me . She prayed with us and never forgot us.
Sandra Henson
Friend
December 23, 2020
The memories of Grandma Joyce and my kids are so many. My kids eat spaghetti with country club crackers because that is how she fixed it for them. My kids playing hide and seek at her house in Navasota. Thought of her so many times.
KRISTI LETOURNEAU
December 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Wayne Boze Funeral Home
December 23, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. I will miss you dearly Grandma Joyce. Thank you for all the love you showed me and always being so kind to my family and me. I know you are resting now and are with the good Lord. Always in my heart.