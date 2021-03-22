Menu
Joyce C. Gorzycki
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
Joyce C. Gorzycki

May 12, 1933 - March 19, 2021

Mary Joyce Countz Gorzycki, 87, passed away Friday night at Hospice Brazos Valley in College Station. Visitation is Tuesday, March 23 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center and graveside services are at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 24 at College Station City Cemetery.

Joyce was born in the Pine Prairie Community of Huntsville, Texas on May 12, 1933. She married Raymond C. Gorzycki in 1952 and celebrated 54 years of marriage. Always known for her strong will and determination, Joyce was a two-time breast cancer survivor.

Those who knew Joyce, also known as Grammy, best loved her for her thoughtfulness, generosity, and sharp mind. Joyce had a love for her family and friends, cooking, sports, and the Aggies. She was known to spoil her grandkids including doing their laundry and cooking for them and their roommates while in college. Her other hobbies included bridge, golf, bowling, dancing, and sewing. She was a treasurer of the Star Duplicate Bridge Club, Bryan Little League North, and Briarcrest Women's Golf Association. She was an avid Aggie and Bryan Viking fan and had season tickets to Aggie softball, baseball, and football.

Joyce loved as much as anyone could love and was loved the same in return. She was all about her boys and never missed their athletic events.

Grammy was famous for the best dewberry cobbler, pecan pie and dressing. She never took it easy on her family when it came to dominoes or gin rummy. Grammy created holiday traditions full of fun, food, games, and laughter that her family will continue in her memory for generations to come.

Joyce was preceded by her husband Ray Gorzycki, her parents, Luke and Katie Ward Countz, and by her sister, Locy Bradley, her brother, Luke Wayne Countz, sister-in-law Pat Countz, sister-in-law Pat Gorzycki, and her niece Diane Gorzycki.

Joyce is survived by her three sons and three daughter-in-laws, Larry and Roxanne Gorzycki of Richardson, Ken and Kathy Gorzycki of Horseshoe Bay, and Rick and Lourdes Gorzycki of Bryan; two nieces, Linda Gorzycki and Donna Livingston; three nephews, Tommy, Mike, and Mark Countz; cousin, Lynita McClendon Kelldorf; great-nephew, Scott Harbor; five grandchildren Marie Farrar (Chris), Casey Brown (Clint), Drew Gorzycki (Ashley), Lisa Hough (Josh) and Patty Smolik (Will); eight great-grandchildren Leighton, Sailor, Cooper, Mabrie, Camryn, Paige, Elowen, and Reese.

Pallbearers for the service are Drew Gorzycki, Clint Brown, Josh Hough, Chris Farrar, Will Smolik, and Leighton Hough.

Memorials may be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 906 George Bush Drive, College Station, Texas 77840; Hospice Brazos Valley, 502 W. 26th St., Bryan, Texas 77803; or any breast cancer charity.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mar
24
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
College Station City Cemetery
TX
Sorry to hear about the loss of your mother, your family will be in our prayers.
David &Mary Ann Ricca
March 22, 2021
She was a sweet lady, she is going to be miss at Magic Touch Hair Salon, my deepest condolences to her family, God blessed y´all
Delia Garcia
March 22, 2021
Rick and Lourdes I am sorry for your loss.
Jeff Evans
March 22, 2021
