Joyce C. Gorzycki
May 12, 1933 - March 19, 2021
Mary Joyce Countz Gorzycki, 87, passed away Friday night at Hospice Brazos Valley in College Station. Visitation is Tuesday, March 23 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center and graveside services are at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 24 at College Station City Cemetery.
Joyce was born in the Pine Prairie Community of Huntsville, Texas on May 12, 1933. She married Raymond C. Gorzycki in 1952 and celebrated 54 years of marriage. Always known for her strong will and determination, Joyce was a two-time breast cancer survivor.
Those who knew Joyce, also known as Grammy, best loved her for her thoughtfulness, generosity, and sharp mind. Joyce had a love for her family and friends, cooking, sports, and the Aggies. She was known to spoil her grandkids including doing their laundry and cooking for them and their roommates while in college. Her other hobbies included bridge, golf, bowling, dancing, and sewing. She was a treasurer of the Star Duplicate Bridge Club, Bryan Little League North, and Briarcrest Women's Golf Association. She was an avid Aggie and Bryan Viking fan and had season tickets to Aggie softball, baseball, and football.
Joyce loved as much as anyone could love and was loved the same in return. She was all about her boys and never missed their athletic events.
Grammy was famous for the best dewberry cobbler, pecan pie and dressing. She never took it easy on her family when it came to dominoes or gin rummy. Grammy created holiday traditions full of fun, food, games, and laughter that her family will continue in her memory for generations to come.
Joyce was preceded by her husband Ray Gorzycki, her parents, Luke and Katie Ward Countz, and by her sister, Locy Bradley, her brother, Luke Wayne Countz, sister-in-law Pat Countz, sister-in-law Pat Gorzycki, and her niece Diane Gorzycki.
Joyce is survived by her three sons and three daughter-in-laws, Larry and Roxanne Gorzycki of Richardson, Ken and Kathy Gorzycki of Horseshoe Bay, and Rick and Lourdes Gorzycki of Bryan; two nieces, Linda Gorzycki and Donna Livingston; three nephews, Tommy, Mike, and Mark Countz; cousin, Lynita McClendon Kelldorf; great-nephew, Scott Harbor; five grandchildren Marie Farrar (Chris), Casey Brown (Clint), Drew Gorzycki (Ashley), Lisa Hough (Josh) and Patty Smolik (Will); eight great-grandchildren Leighton, Sailor, Cooper, Mabrie, Camryn, Paige, Elowen, and Reese.
Pallbearers for the service are Drew Gorzycki, Clint Brown, Josh Hough, Chris Farrar, Will Smolik, and Leighton Hough.
Memorials may be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 906 George Bush Drive, College Station, Texas 77840; Hospice Brazos Valley, 502 W. 26th St., Bryan, Texas 77803; or any breast cancer charity.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 22, 2021.