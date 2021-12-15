Menu
Joyce Schaefer
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College
Bryan, TX
Joyce Schaefer

July 2, 1959 - December 10, 2021

Joyce Ann Schaefer, age 62, of Bryan, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. She was born on July 2, 1959 in Bryan to Melvin and Alice Dipple Schaefer. Joyce was a longtime faithful member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in College Station. She loved to crochet, and loved to find recipes in cookbooks. Joyce retired in July of this year from the Texas Transportation Institute through A&M. she was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. Joyce is survived by her loving partner of over 17 years, David Hunt; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family will receive friends at Callaway Jones Funeral Center on Wednesday, December 15, from 5-7 pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 16, at 1 pm, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Dr., College Station, TX, 77845, with Pastor Elaine Gomulka officiating. Interment will follow at Bryan City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be William Wirth, Jr., Fernando Pineda, David Akin, Jason Maass, Franklin Goerlitz, Charles Franke, Jr., Duane Dippel, Greg Dippel. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Winkleman, Troy Kapner, Jeffery Maass, and Larry Walker. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in her name to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their care of Ms. Schaefer.

Express condolences at Callaway-Jones.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College, Bryan, TX
Dec
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church
1001 Woodcreek Dr., College Station, TX
