Joyce (Tuma) Key Skinner, 85, of College Station, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home Rockdale. Services will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Black Jack Cemetery.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 4, 2021.
We´re here for you and the boys Cambi!
We loved your mom. She was a sweet soul with a caring heart!
She was so proud of you and the boys!
Heartfelt prayers for you and family!
Love you sweetie!
Koite Family
March 9, 2021
To Cambi, Spencer, Bradley, Noah & Family;
We are sending you our most sincere and heart-felt thoughts, love, and prayers during such a difficult time of loss. Memaw, to Mack & myself, was such a sweet and caring soul! Anytime we saw her she freely offered a loving smile and genuine concern of how things were going in our lives! She will forever be remembered as a thoughtful & loving ray of sunshine, who Always greeted you with a great big smile! She will be dearly missed. Sending Love to each and every one of you!