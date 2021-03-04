Joyce (Tuma) Key Skinner



Joyce (Tuma) Key Skinner, 85, of College Station, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home Rockdale. Services will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Black Jack Cemetery.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 4, 2021.