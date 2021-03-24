Joyce Warren
May 11, 1931 - March 18, 2021
Joyce Anne Griffin Warren was born May 11, 1931, in Iowa Park, Texas, and went to be with her Saviour on March 18, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Joyce moved to Kilgore, Texas, when she was 13 months old and graduated there in 1949. She attended Kilgore Jr. College, married Thurman Warren in 1950, and moved to Henderson, Texas. She traveled throughout the U.S.A. with her husband in the U.S. Air Force.
The biggest part of her life was spent in Marlin, Texas, where she was a housewife, devoted mother, and a loan officer at First State Bank of Marlin. She retired at the age of 72 and moved to College Station, Texas, near family. During her retirement, she enjoyed walking 2-3 miles a day, playing bridge and cards with her many friends, gardening, and traveling on bus trips. Most of all, Joyce enjoyed spending time with her children and attending worship and fellowship with her church family.
She is survived by her 3 children: Joe Warren, Arransas Pass, Tx; Debi Green (Jim) College Station, Tx; Denise Glockzin (David) College Station, Tx; and their father Thurman Warren, Henderson, Tx. Joyce "Nana" is survived by 9 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, Carrie Belle Simmons Griffin (1973); her father, George Franklin Griffin (1991); and her brother, George Franklin Griffin, II (2016).
A Celebration of Life is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Rusk County Memorial Gardens, Henderson, Texas.
Words of comfort may be left for the family at www.crawfordacrim.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 24, 2021.