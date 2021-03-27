Robin and Bob, I want to offer my condolences on your loss. Her goodness lives on with the two of you.
Louis Hodges
April 3, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear of Juan´s passing. I sent her my annual Christmas letter for 2020 with pictures of her from our time together in the St. Joseph Wellness Program. She was one of a kind, always a dear friend to me. I was always in awe of her artistic talent and energy for her annual spring cleaning. I don´t think I ever met her daughter Robin, but I sure heard a lot about how proud she was of her. I will miss her much.
Cathy King Dannemiller
March 28, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17