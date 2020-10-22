Juanita Jankowiak
May 13, 1937 - October 19, 2020
Funeral services for Juanita Jankowiak, 83, of Bryan, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Strickland Funeral Home in Caldwell, with Bro. Joseph Polasek officiating. Interment will follow at Snook Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 also at Strickland Funeral Home. Mrs. Jankowiak passed away October 19, 2020 in College Station, Texas.
Juanita was born May 13, 1937 to John H. Rubach and Matilda (Vajdak) Rubach in Bryan, Texas.
Juanita was a child of nature, her love in life other than her family was spending time outside and time working and caring for her flower beds. She loved getting her hands in the dirt and was always tending and caring for her many flowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Jankowiak; daughter, Melissa Slenk Trevino; and grandchild, Tyler Trevino.
Juanita is survived by her son, John Slenk of Snook; daughter, Silvia Slenk Jones of Benbrook; grandchildren, Matthew Jones and wife Rachel of Tomball, Christina Jones of Seattle, Washington, Heather Slenk of Paris, Texas, Holly Carr and husband Matt of Ft. Smith, Arkansas, Hailey Slenk and fiancé Thomas Dehner of Corpus Christi, Jessica Magruder and husband Mark of Ft. Worth; great grandchildren, Naomi Magruder, Gabriel Jones, Brandon Jones; and numerous other loved ones and family friends.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Snook Cemetery Association.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 22, 2020.