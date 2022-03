Juanita Nix



June 8, 1919 - Sept. 11, 2019



Two years ago today God called you from your labor to your reward. You were the light of our lives, precious memories of you are our comfort.



You will forever remain in our hearts, today and always!



With our deep love and remembrance, Doris Conerway, Betty Britton and your whole beloved family



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 11, 2021.