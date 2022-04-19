Judy Carolyn Richardson
January 30, 1943 - April 13, 2022
Judy Carolyn (Williams) Richardson, 79, of Caldwell, a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, passed away April 13, 2022. A public visitation in her honor will be held on Thursday, April 21 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Caldwell. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 22 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Caldwell.
Judy was born in Caldwell, Texas on January 30, 1943, to Ralph and Bernice Dean Williams. She grew up in the Second Creek community of Burleson County, attended Caldwell schools, and graduated from Caldwell High School in 1961. She continued her education at Sam Houston State University where she graduated in 1965 with a degree in Business Administration. After college, she moved to Houston where she worked for Tenneco Oil Company. On a blind date, she met Gordon Richardson and they were married in Caldwell on May 7, 1966. Judy and Gordy moved to Caldwell in 1967 where they established their insurance agency.
Judy had a passion for history, especially Burleson County history. She was a diligent leader of the Burleson County Historical Society, spearheading the history book project "Astride the Old San Antonio Road, A History of Burleson County, Texas." Among her many other projects, she was instrumental in the preservation and maintenance of the Kraitchar House Museum in Caldwell, as well as organizing and running the Burleson County Opera to benefit the society.
In 2011, Judy was appointed by the governor to the Texas Historical Commission, and helped Caldwell become a Texas "Main Street City."
Judy loved traveling, especially visiting Boothbay Harbor, Maine in the summer. She also loved doing puzzles of all kinds and spending time with her four grandsons. Judy was a lifelong diehard fan of Texas Aggie Athletics and all things Texas A&M, attending most football, basketball, and baseball games and supporting scholarships for both Aggie athletics and the Corps of Cadets.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Caldwell, the Order of the Eastern Star, the Daughter's of the American Revolution, and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo School Art Committee. In addition, Judy served on the Caldwell school board and Caldwell Chamber of Commerce board of directors. A longtime supporter of Gordy's participation in Lions Club, and the Texas Lions Camp, Judy was also the charter president of the Caldwell Evening Lions Club.
Judy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gordon Richardson of Caldwell, sons Gordon Richardson II (Leslie) and Randall Richardson, and grandsons Will, Charles, Gordon III, and Harry, all of Houston. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Ramsey (Dick) of Tomball and brother Jim Williams (Linda) of Houston. She was preceded in death by her parents, and two siblings, John D. Williams and Jackie Williams Judah.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Judy's honor to the Texas Lions Camp, P.O. Box 290247, Kerrville, Texas 78029 www.lionscamp.com
