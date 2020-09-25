Jules John Jacquin, Jr.June 4, 1924 - September 5, 2020Jules John Jacquin, Jr. was born in El Paso, Texas, to Jules John Jacquin and Concepcion (Caballero) Jacquin.Jules graduated Austin High School in 1942. He enrolled at Texas A&M, majoring in electrical engineering. World War II interrupted his academic endeavors; he entered the U.S. Army Specialized Training Program (ASTP) at Ohio State University. While in Ohio, he met Marie Louise Tresemer, his future wife. As the need for soldiers intensified, he was transferred to the US Army combat infantry. He served with the 405th Regiment of the 102nd Infantry Division in the Ninth Army. He was wounded near Maastricht, The Netherlands, during 1944, recovered from wounds, returned to duty supervising repair of military vehicles and then to the front. He served in the Army of Occupation. Military honors included the Combat Infantry Badge, Purple Heart, Bronze Star, European Campaign Medal with two Battle Stars, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victors Medal, and Army of Occupation Medal. He received an honorable discharge at the rank of Staff Sergeant.Returning to civilian life, Jules married Marie Louise Tresemer in Columbus, Ohio on September 6, 1947. He returned to Texas A&M and earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering in 1949 and later completed academic course work, excluding thesis, for a master's degree at the Colorado School of Mines.Shortly after Jules and Marie settled in Angleton, Texas, in the early 1950s, he began a thirty-seven year career with the Dow Chemical Company at their facilities in Lake Jackson. It was also during those years that he led the effort to fund and build a new sanctuary and related structures for Holy Comforter Episcopal Church in Angleton, also serving on the vestry and as Senior Warden.During his career with Dow, Jules held increasing responsibilities as an individual contributor, manager, and engineering consultant in electrical engineering and instrumentation, involving combined cycle installations for plant electricity generation and process steam needs, as well as other engineering activities. He held these positions in several Dow offices, including in Texas, The Netherlands, and California, and guided engineering efforts throughout the company's global operations. Several patents awarded to the company resulted from his insights.After retiring, Jules and Marie lived many years in the College Station area. They were married sixty-seven years, until her death in August, 2014; daughter, Angelique Marie also preceded him in death.Survivors include three children, Jules C. Jacquin (Judith Lee Pratt Jacquin), Melanie L. Jacquin Rogers (Robert Ross Rogers), and Jeffrey C. Jacquin; five grandchildren, Jay C. Jacquin, Michaela L. Castellanos, Joshua J. Moss, Jules D. Jacquin, Angelique M. Jacquin; and six great-grandchildren, Ella L. Jacquin, Paige M. Jacquin, Owen C. Jacquin, Daniella L. Castellanos, Hunter J. Castellanos, and James O. Cook-Jacquin.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to your local, no-kill animal shelter.