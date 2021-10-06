June Marie Taylor Busse
September 18, 1935 - September 19, 2021
June Marie Taylor Busse, or Meme to her two grandchildren, was a kind and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandparent. She carried love and kindness into all she did.
She was married to Major Franklin K. Busse Jr. for 53 years. Her husband was an Air Force pilot and the love of her life. Together they moved over 20 times, making lasting connections along their journey.
Her first job after high school was as a dental assistant. She further pursued her education at Itazuke Air Force Base in Japan. Later in her life, she also attended St. Edward University and enjoyed taking accounting courses because of her love of math and finance. Additionally, she became the office manager of her daughter's medical office. In this job of 20+ years, she enthusiastically put her skills in mathematics and accounting to work.
June was the family's rock. She was always immensely proud of her children and grandchildren. Megyn, her first child, became a Pediatric Ophthalmologist. Her son, Steven Busse, earned a degree in Advertising from the College of Communications at UT Austin. He later became a Certified Ophthalmic Medical Technician, where he worked in his sister's office and later in other Ophthalmology offices in Austin and Houston areas, helping adult patients with cataract surgery. She pursued lifelong advocacy for her family and always supported her children in all their endeavors, academic, professional, and otherwise.
She never lost her sense of adventure. During her life, she especially enjoyed her 7 trips to Hawaii. She passed through Hawaii before it was part of the US in 1959, on one occasion, and later after it had become an official US state. She deeply enjoyed her involvement in the raising of her grandchildren Christine and Philippe. Later in life, they played a big role in helping her with her cancer care, especially her grandson who took her to numerous radiation therapy sessions.
In her retirement years, she found the greatest joy sitting at her kitchen table reading articles, looking out at her backyard, and watching the birds. With her great intellect and historian-type mind, she enjoyed sharing stories of her ancestry, her life experiences, and advice with her family.
She passed away at age 86 years from carcinosarcoma of the uterus, an uncommon and particularly aggressive form of uterine cancer. She fought this bad news hard and amazed us all. She survived and fought her cancer from diagnosis in November 2020 to September 19, 2021, one day after her birthday.
With all these years of love and service to her immediate family, large Marquart family in the Bryan/College Station area, Air Force family, coworkers, and friends, we say a heartfelt goodbye and send you to a better place. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.
A visitation will be 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N Lamar Blvd, Austin. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow immediately at Austin Memorial Park, 2800 Hancock Dr, Austin.
Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2021.